Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 615.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

