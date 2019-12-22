Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.