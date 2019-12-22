Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to post sales of $940.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.42 million and the highest is $959.75 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported sales of $840.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of -0.18.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

