Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GT opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

