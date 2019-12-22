Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

