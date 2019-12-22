Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

GDOT opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 313,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Green Dot by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,091,000 after buying an additional 235,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

