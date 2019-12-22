Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

ASR stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.49. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $137.06 and a 52 week high of $191.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

