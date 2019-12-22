Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.42

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $26.70. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The company has a market cap of $746.43 million and a P/E ratio of 31.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.44.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,180,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,075.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

