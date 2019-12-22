Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPOR. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

