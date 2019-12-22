Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.54

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,121 ($27.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,025.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,974.17. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65.

Get Halma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMA shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.33).

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.