Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

