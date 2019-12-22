HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

