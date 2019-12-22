HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HCI opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $377.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 412.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in HCI Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HCI Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

