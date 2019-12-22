Head to Head Contrast: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) versus Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.87% -55.35% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.42% -43.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 893.59%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.48%. Given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 122.72 -$25.87 million ($5.12) -1.02 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$46.94 million N/A N/A

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing CAT-5571 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a pre-clinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD; and collaboration with the University of Texas Southwestern to study the potential benefits of edasalonexent treatment. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and CPI-818, a small molecule covalent inhibitor of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

