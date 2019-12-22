Head to Head Review: CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) vs. Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.72% 6.75% 2.19% CENT PUERTO S A/S 3.88% 3.06% 1.65%

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fortis pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortis has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fortis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortis and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.44 billion 2.96 $899.56 million $1.91 21.64 CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 1.45 $621.95 million $4.07 1.19

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortis and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 6 6 0 2.38 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Fortis presently has a consensus target price of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.64%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Fortis.

Risk and Volatility

Fortis has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortis beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

