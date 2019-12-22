Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

HCAT stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,249,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

