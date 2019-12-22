HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $908.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 98.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.