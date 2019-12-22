Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.