Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HFWA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

