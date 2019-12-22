Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hill International stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Hill International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,445,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920,130 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,562,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 770,566 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 666,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the third quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

