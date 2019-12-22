Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

