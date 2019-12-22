Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Hologic has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,610,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 281,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

