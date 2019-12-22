Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.46.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,986,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $221.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $239.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.