Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Igor Matushansky Sells 11,484 Shares

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $90,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

