Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.89. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

