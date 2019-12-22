Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) fell 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc engages in inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing, and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogels and foams; cosmetics and personal care products; animal health products; anti-fog industrial coatings; sea-slide watercraft coatings; and Biosearch OEM products and services to marketers of medical products.

