IBM (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBM’s improving position in the hosted cloud, security and analytics holds promise. Robust adoption of security offerings, including Resilient and QRadar, bode well for the top line. Moreover, IBM is witnessing growth in industry verticals like health, key areas of analytics and security. Growing clout of Watson Health and broad-based growth in Payer, Provider, Imaging and Life Sciences domains, is notable. RedHat acquisition aimed at enhancing hybrid cloud platform is likely to pave the way for IBM's growth prospects. However, headwinds from IBM Z product cycle amid stiff competition and high debt level remains a concern. Furthermore, IBM’s ongoing heavily time-consuming business model transition to cloud remains a headwind. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered IBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.80.

IBM opened at $135.59 on Thursday. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Motco boosted its holdings in IBM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

