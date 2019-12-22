Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $186.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $171.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Icon has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 65.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

