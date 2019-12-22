Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

Icon stock opened at $171.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Icon has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $171.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 91.3% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Icon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

