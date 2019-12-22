iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) shares rose 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.90, approximately 5,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68.

About iFabric (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

