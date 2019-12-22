IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $603.10

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $603.10 and traded as high as $692.80. IG Group shares last traded at $688.80, with a volume of 1,356,751 shares traded.

IGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 670.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 603.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

