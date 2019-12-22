IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,019.83

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,019.83 and traded as high as $1,194.50. IMI shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 925,310 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMI shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,093.21 ($14.38).

Get IMI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.20.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.