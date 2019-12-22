Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

