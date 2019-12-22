InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.62. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 9.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 23.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

