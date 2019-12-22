Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Trading Up 0.4%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, 576 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 216.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 857,285 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 157.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 21.8% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

