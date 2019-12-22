Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.22, approximately 1,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

