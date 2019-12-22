Insider Buying: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Physicians Of Californi Allied also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 35,718 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $653,282.22.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 27,537 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $484,926.57.

On Monday, December 9th, Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 38,600 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $649,638.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 32,363 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $615,220.63.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 18,539 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $340,376.04.

On Monday, December 2nd, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 25,102 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $465,642.10.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 2,500 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 33,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $592,350.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 25,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $658.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

