Insider Buying: SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Purchases 47,300 Shares of Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $114,939.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunOpta alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 10,600 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $18,338.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $7,650.00.

SunOpta stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,708 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 21.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.