Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells 7,421 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $1,589.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

