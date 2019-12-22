Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

