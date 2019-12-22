Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $169,758.00 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after purchasing an additional 948,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.