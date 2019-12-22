Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$599.28, for a total value of C$119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,344,943.76.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Andrew Barnard sold 6 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$604.56, for a total value of C$3,627.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$605.88, for a total value of C$121,176.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$596.64, for a total value of C$119,328.00.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$608.25 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1 year low of C$542.70 and a 1 year high of C$667.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$596.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$601.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$13.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.91 by C$1.30. The company had revenue of C$6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 51.609999 earnings per share for the current year.

FFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

