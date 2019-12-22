Insider Selling: Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Sells $380,494.00 in Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

