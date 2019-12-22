Insider Selling: HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HFC opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

