Insider Selling: Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) SVP Sells 2,779 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingredion stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $33,559,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,859,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,901,000 after purchasing an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 359.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 335,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ingredion by 20,874.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,798,000 after purchasing an additional 154,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

