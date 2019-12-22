Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STX stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

