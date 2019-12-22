Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Doran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEI Investments alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.