Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 392,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

