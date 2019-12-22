Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $75,240.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $75,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZNGA opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zynga by 542.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.