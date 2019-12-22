Interzone One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01807340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.02623928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00570482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00644083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058580 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013969 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

